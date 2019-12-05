WATERFORD — The North Waterford Congregational Church will be decorating their annual Peace and Love Tree on the front lawn of the church. it starts out with colored lights…but as people make donations in honor or in memory of loved ones, the tree slowly turns from Christmas colors to snowy white. In the meantime, decorations with the names of the honored loved ones are hung on a tree inside the church. The white bulbs are $5 each, and may honor as many loved ones as you like. Please send contributions (with the names of the honorees) to Milly Millett, 346 Bisbeetown Road, Waterford ME 04088. Proceeds will go to help local people in need this winter, and to send local children to camp next summer.

