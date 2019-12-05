Mountain Valley Recreational Basketball League

Play got underway in the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League in its usual beginning of December start with 4 games at both the MVHS and MVMS. In a 14 games regular season, Archies, Inc, E & E Awards, Bethel Bobcats and Bessey Designs got off on the winning track. In a fast paced competitive game to the end, Archies, Inc. defeated Hotel Rumford, 85-82, with leads going back and forth all game. Ryan Baillargeon led the winners with 23 points (5 threes), while Garrett Clemmer, points (5 threes), Craig Derouche 13 and Owen Jones 13 supported the cause. The Hotel was led by Tom Danylik with 25 points, Kinsey Durgin 16 and JT Taylor 15.

E & E Awards pulled away from Wentworth Woodworking/Mac’s Car Wash in the second half and won going away, 81-57. E and E got 23 points (5 threes) from Jon Benjamin and 18 points from Tyler Chaisson in the victory. WW/Mac’s was led by Robie Wentworth with 28 points (3 threes) and Matt Newell with 17.

Bethel Bobcats defeated a newcomer team, Ballers, with an comfortable 84-63 victory. Four Bethel players led the charge, Ryan Kimball 26 points, Blake Rothwell 22, Jarrett Bean 18 and Mav Griffin 15. Draven Finnegan had 22 points (4 threes) and Keegan Davis 17 for Ballers.

In an early season rivalry of the Jay/Livermore area teams, Bessey Designs was too much for Jay in a 76-57 win. Kyle Chabe was the lead scorer for the victors with 16 points and was supported by Kasey Robertson 15, Kyle Rines 14 and Deonte Ring 10. Jacob Turner had 22 points (3 threes), while Thomas Ames added 14 for Jay.

