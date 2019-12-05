OXFORD HILLS — #GivingTuesday is a worldwide event held every year the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. All over the world, this December 3, many non-profits will ask for support to assist them to carry out their important missions and work. “RPC” has set a goal of $10,000, for which to date there is a $2,500 match for donations.

Donations may be made online, by mail or in person prior to, December 3 and during the week following. December 3 from noon to 6 p.m. there will be festivity and refreshments for those that wish to donate in person or stop by to say hello! For more information, visit responsiblepetcare.org or call 743-8679.

