A 33-year-old Buxton man is facing a felony charge of manufacturing methamphetamine after police were called Thursday morning to a Buxton church to investigate suspicious activity.

Inside the the Buxton United Methodist Church, police found items consistent with the manufacturing process of methamphetamine in an upstairs playroom for children, Buxton police said in a statement.

Police identified Matthew Anderson as a suspect, and after taking him into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant, Anderson was interviewed and charged with unlawful operation of a methamphetamine lab, a Class B felony.

Anderson was taken to York County Jail in Alfred and is being held on $50,000 cash bail. Anderson is expected to appear in Alfred Superior Court in January.

