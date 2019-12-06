LEWISTON — Thaddeus Gunther of Farmington, Maine, a junior at Bates College, spent the Short Term and summer researching the use of a novel molecular method to isolate erthrocytes in developing zebrafish with Associate Professor of Biology Larissa Williams.

Gunther, the child of Eric and Judith Gunther of Farmington, Maine, and a 2017 graduate of Mount Blue High School, was among more than 240 students who received support from Bates in order to accept summer work that facilitated professional exploration and reflection about fulfilling future career paths. Gunther’s research was funded by the IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence.

“Conducting research during the summer can be a transformative experience for students,” said Malcolm Hill, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty. “This work not only makes a direct contribution to new knowledge collection and ongoing studies, it promotes meaningful professional development within potential fields of study.”

