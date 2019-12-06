LEWISTON – Marie Swearingen, 43, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at CMMC. She was born in Lewiston Jan 11, 1976, the daughter of Gerald and Virginia Beauchesne. She married Paul Swearingen in August, 1997.

Marie was a practical joker always making people laugh. She loved the outdoors and to crochet. Marie and Paul took their children on many outdoor “adventures”, many times at Coos Canyon. She also crocheted beautiful blankets and dolls.

Survivors include her maternal grandmother, Alice Samson, paternal grandmother, Lorraine Beauchesne; mother, Virginia Beauchesne; Marie’s partner, Paul Swearingen; three children, Anjel, Opal and Levi; three grandchildren, Faith, Eli and Matthew. She was predeceased by her father, Gerald; her brother, Lance; her daughter, Lily; and one grandchild, Wallie.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring, when all who loved her can come together in the place she loved, the outdoors.

