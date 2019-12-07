LEWISTON – CDR Marie T. Gendron, 96, of Lewiston, passed away in the early morning of December 4, 2019 at St. Marys d’Youville Pavilion. She was born on August 30, 1923 the daughter of Joseph A. and Lucille E. Gagnon Gendron. She graduated from Lewiston High School, Class of ’41. Terry attended St. Elizabeth’s Hospital School of Nursing in Brighton, MA, then went on to Syracuse University School of Public Health in Syracuse NY. She worked as a public health nurse for the State of Maine in Northern Aroostook County covering towns from Allagash to Van Buren south to the Eagle Lake and New Sweden. She went to Seton Hall University in South Orange New Jersey, majoring in nursing education. She then taught on the faculty of St. Michael’s School of Nursing in Newark then as Director of Nursing education of St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Jersey City, N.J. Terry attended the Navy Nurse Corps durning the Korean conflict and served at many duty stations stateside, and in Japan, retiring with the rank of Commander. After retiring in RI she spent many years volunteering at the Newport Naval Hospital and the Newport Hospital. She also taught at the Naval officer’s Training School on the naval base in Newport. A pianist and organist she served as organist at serval churches in Portsmouth Middletown and Newport RI. One of her favorite activities was as a volunteer for the Newport Music Festival for which she also served serval years on the Board of Directors. She returned to Maine in 1999 and enjoyed living at Schooner Estates. Early on, she was a substitute organist at St. Phillips and Sacred Heart Church. A member of Secular Franciscan Order since 1962 she was locally affiliated with the St. Francis Fraternity in Lewiston. She also was a member of the Southern Maine Military Officers Association of America, the Southern New England Navy Nurses Association and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Nursing Alumne. She is survived by a sister Rev Jeannette Burton of Largo, FL., Rita Desjardins, who began assisting her and has been a devoted caregiver, along with many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by a brother Joseph Emile Gendron and a sister, Lorraine Casavant. The Family would like to thank all the Staff at d’Youville 4 West and the Staff of Schooner Estates, for the wonderful care they provided to Terry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church. Committal following at St. Peter’s Cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences and donations may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

« Previous