DURHAM – Laurence T. “Larry” Emerson, 62, of Durham passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Marshwood Nursing Center in Lewiston. Larry was born in Brunswick on July 24, 1957, a son of John A. and Lorraine A. (Flagg) Emerson, and he attended local schools.

In his younger years, he worked at the Worumbo Mill in Lisbon Falls. He also drove truck for a time before he started an automotive garage, Emerson’s Used Parts in Durham.

A racing enthusiast, Larry raced at local tracks and was very competitive. He will be missed by many drivers who ran laps with him. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to camp.

Larry will also be remembered for being there for anyone in need of help.

He was a member of the Durham Masonic Lodge, AF & AM.

He is predeceased by his parents; and his wife of 39 years, Debra (Welcome) Emerson, who died in 2013.

Larry leaves behind his son, Zachary Emerson and his wife Shannon of Sabattus; his daughter, Heather Emerson-Mains of Wales; his significant other, Cindy Savage of Durham; a brother Jerry Emerson and his wife Lori of North Carolina; a half- brother, Bobby Emerson and his wife Sandra of Woolwich; five grandchildren, Calab Emerson-Mains and his wife Whitney, Kyleigh Mains, Jonathon Emerson, Chelsea Emerson-Reed, and Jordan Emerson; and his extended grandchildren, Brianna Berry and Latrell Williams.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, with Chaplain Jim Brassard officiating. Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery, Auburn. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.brackettfh.com

