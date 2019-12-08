AUBURN – William Francis McPhee, III, 70, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 22, 1949 in Marblehead, Mass., the son of William F. and Therese McPhee.Bill was raised in Auburn and educated in local schools, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1968. He graduated in 1972 from the University of Maine where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, was elected to the Senior Skull Society, was vice-president of his senior class, and played varsity golf for all four years. Bill was employed in the auto insurance industry.Bill was a fine athlete. As a youth, he was active in several sports but excelled in golf. He was a lifelong member of Martindale Country Club starting as a family member, caddying, working in the pro shop, and serving as a board member. Bill spent endless hours on the putting green, chipping and putting, developing skills that made him legendary for being able to get the ball “up and down.” Survivors include his children, Tyler McPhee of New York, N.Y. and Megan McCaskill, husband Jim and grandson Calum of Yarmouth; brother James McPhee and sister Lynne DiBiase. Bill was predeceased by his parents and sister Peggy McPhee. Billy was small in stature and large in personality. In keeping with Bill’s wishes, a private celebration of life will be held in the spring. For condolences to the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bill’s memory to:Edward Little High School Golf TeamAttention: Nancy Cyr77 Harris StreetAuburn, ME 04210