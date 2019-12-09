MEXICO — For more than 60 years, Santa Claus and his reindeer have been the centerpiece of a Christmas display at Naples Packing Co. at 654 River Road.

Owner Jim Naples said from the time he was about 10 years old, he would help his father put up the display.

“It’s something people look forward to seeing every Christmas season,” Naples said.

The years, however, took a toll on the display.

“They lasted this long and I still could’ve put them up,” Naples said, “but they were faded and stuff.”

He then contacted artist Brent Bachelder of Club Neopolsi Creations Design Studio in Rumford about recreating the display.

“I have not had the luxury of creating a ton of artwork for clients since coming to Maine (three years ago), though I have done a few projects here and there,” Bachelder said. “This one was really fun and I was honored to do it.”

Bachelder said he created the display using exterior grade sign plywood, which was sanded, primed, painted, glittered and sealed.

“When he made the new one, he put a little Rudolph on the front on it. So I decided to drill a little hole and light up his nose,” Naples said. “It really looks good at night.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: