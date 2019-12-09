A single vehicle being driven by a 59-year-old woman crashed into a rock and a tree at the intersection of Webster and Old Lisbon Road in Lewiston on Sunday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

LEWISTON — Police are investigating the cause of a Sunday night car crash that killed a 59-year-old Maine woman in the area of Webster Street and Old Lisbon Road.

Police are not releasing the woman’s name or information about her vehicle until her family has been notified.

Police, fire and ambulance workers responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. They found the woman’s car had struck a tree and a rock. Emergency workers pulled the woman from her car, but they were unable to save her.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.

A 59-year-old woman died when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a rock and a tree at the intersection of Webster and Old Lisbon Road in Lewiston on Sunday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles