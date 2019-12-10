BATH – Acclaimed Maine songwriter Don Campbell and his band will play a special Christmas concert – “A Don Campbell Christmas” – on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath.

Campbell, who grew up in Scarborough, spent his teen years idolizing and attending concerts by Maine folk legends like Devonsquare and Schooner Fare. With earnest songwriting and energetic performances, he has become the torchbearer for that generation of Maine musician. As a performer of folk, pop, and crossover country, Campbell has opened for renowned musicians like Carrie Underwood and Jonathan Edwards, and regularly performs concerts in appreciation of Maine’s veterans.

Campbell was declared Maine’s Best Singer-Songwriter in the Maine Sunday Telegram reader’s poll for six consecutive years, and has also been named Male Artist of the Year by the Just Plain Folks Independent Music Awards. He has released 12 albums, including his popular two-volume A Don Campbell Christmas. Campbell will perform tracks from this Christmas album, as well as a mix of his originals and cover songs at the performance. A mainstay at concerts, fairs, festivals, and cruises, the Don Campbell Band has played all over the United States, and brings dynamic, inspired performances to every stage they visit.

The band features Don Campbell on acoustic guitar and vocals, Tom Yoder on fiddle, mandolin, and vocals, Thom Dyhrbeg on bass and vocals, Gino Grassi on drums, and John DeQuattro on electric guitar.

Tickets are $21 in advance or $25 at the door, and are available at www.chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling (207) 442-8455. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office. The Chocolate Church Arts Center is located at 804 Washington St., Bath.

