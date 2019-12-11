100 Years Ago: 1919
The Men’s Bible Club of the Pine Street Congregational church will hold another box supper, Thursday evening, Dec. 11 at 6 30 p. m. Clam chowder and coffee will be furnished, the men to bring sugar. This will be the second “Get together.”
50 Years Ago: 1969
The YW-Wives were instructed in the art of making Christmas decorations by Mrs. Paul Creamer at the Wednesday evening meeting, where Mrs. Richard Babb, Mrs. Daniel Gatz. and Mrs. Ed Mushlit served as hostesses.
25 Years Ago: 1994
The Royal River Riders Snowmobile Club and AMVETS Post 6 recently held a fingerprinting clinic for children. The event was held in conjunction with the Maine State Police.
The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.
