Come out for The Cover Tones at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Covering a wide variety of bands such as Van Halen, Prince, Michael Jackson, Walk the Moon , AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Kenny Loggins, Hot Cherry and Aerosmith, the Cover Tones are a 5-piece rock/dance band hailing from the greater Portland area. They bring life to any club with a great mix of songs from the 70s through the 90s with a splash of today. Band members are Mike Clukey (lead/backing vocals and harmonica), Paul Clukey (lead/rhythm guitar and lead/backing vocals), Dan Heatley (bass and lead/backing vocals), Rick Dunton (drums/percussion), and Anatole Brown (lead/rhythm guitar and backing vocals). On Saturday, Dec. 14, all the way from Bangor, The Undercover Band makes their Mixers debut at 8:30 p.m. Covering bands like AC/DC, Reckless, Kiss, Pat Benatar, Deep Purple. Joan Jett, Blondie, Billy Idol and Poison, they play classic rock from the 80s and up with some country thrown in to keep it interesting. Band members are Lucie Graves (lead singer), Bill Tapley (lead/rhythm guitar), Ronnie Beal (bass guitar), and Lee Mallory (drummer). There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

