BATH – The Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath will present a new program, Parents’ Night Out, where parents attending select concerts will be able to drop off their children while they take in a show. The program, made possible by a grant from the Maine Community Foundation, will be presented in partnership with the children’s educator and entertainer Amanda “Panda” Duquette, who will offer professional childcare with an emphasis on fun arts activities.

The first Parents’ Night Out event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21, when the Chocolate Church Arts Center will present a special Christmas concert with acclaimed Maine songwriter Don Campbell and his band. Children ages five and up (or fully potty trained) are invited to spend the evening in the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Annex, adjacent to the main stage.

Duquette is the Early Childhood Music Education Director of Little Roots at 317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth, and is also the creator of Music and Magic Maine, which has provided musical instruments and creative opportunities to children in Maine since 2009. Amanda’s music and movement lessons revolve around themes of nature, friendship, and silliness, and promote healthy, peaceful living. Her engaging performances are fully participatory and fun for children of all ages, and animal noises and running wild are as important as sitting calmly and breathing.

The cost of the Parents’ Night Out program at the Chocolate Church Arts Center is $10 per child if purchased with a ticket to the Don Campbell Band concert, or $15 if purchased separately. More Parents Night Out events will be announced soon for concerts taking place at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Spring 2020. Registration and more information for the Parents Night Out program on Dec. 21 can be found at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling (207) 442-8455. The Chocolate Church Arts Center is located at 804 Washington St., Bath.

