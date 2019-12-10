LEWISTON — A large tree fell across Main Street on Tuesday morning, bringing traffic to a crawl for several hours, according to Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department.

St. Pierre said police were notified at 11:44 a.m. that a tree had fallen across both lanes of traffic on Main Street, across from the Margaret Murphy Center.

“Some telephone wires landed on a nearby car, but nobody was injured,” St. Pierre said.

Main Street was closed down from Strawberry Avenue to Montello Street while Central Maine Power Co. crews and the city’s arborist helped chop the tree into pieces, according to St. Pierre.

He said the tree had a “shoddy” root system and that a gust of wind was enough to make it fall.

No injuries were reported.

