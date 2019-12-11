CHESTERVILLE — Nomination papers are available for four seats on the Board of Selectmen and are due back by Jan. 17, 2020.

Seats available include a one-year term currently held by John Archer, the three-year term now held by Edward Hastings IV, the two years left on the three-year term currently held by Matthew Welch who submitted his resignation on Nov. 21 and the one year left on the three-year term held by Allan Mackey who submitted his resignation Dec. 5.

According to Deputy Town Clerk Rachel Heseltine, Welch and Mackey will continue to serve until after the elections on March 23. She said Hastings is not seeking re-election but is not sure about Archer.

“No reasons were given for the resignations,” Heseltine said Friday afternoon, Dec. 6.

Monday Mackey said the board has had a good two year run but there has been a difficulty with ‘shadow government’.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to fight to get things done,” he said. “Chesterville is a nice little town. There’s a minority that has an impact on what the board does that has drifted in to the board itself.”

Mackey said when Welch resigned he realized what the next wave represents and didn’t want to be part of that.

“It’s no reflection on what the town could accomplish,” he said. “It boils down to searching for, needing peace in my life.”

Attempts to reach Welch were unsuccessful by deadline.

