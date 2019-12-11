LEWISTON — Soil Health Workshop: For those interested in learning about how to increase the health and productivity of their soil for the purposes of home gardening or small-scale farming.

The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be presenting a workshop as part of our agreement with the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) centered on improving soil health with a focus on using permaculture principles as a guide to mimic nature.

The workshop will consist of a PowerPoint presentation and will conclude with an interactive portion where the attendees get to ask questions specific to their property, as well as receive tips and suggestions to help with personal permaculture designs.

This event will be taking place on Monday, December 30th at 12:00pm at 254 Goddard Road, Lewiston, ME in the first-floor conference room.

Please contact the District at 207-241-5377 or at [email protected] with any questions or to reserve a spot. Attendance is free to all who wish to attend. We hope to see you all there!

Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District is an equal opportunity employer and program provider and is prohibited from discriminating on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, ages, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: