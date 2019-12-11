AUGUSTA — VA Maine Healthcare System (HCS) invites veterans and their families to attend the VA Maine Veteran & Family Open House at the Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center, Building 200 (hospital), from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14.

This is an opportunity for veterans and their families to learn about VA health care and benefits, meet VA Maine clinical staff, take a tour of the facility and new Fisher House and learn about the history of the nation’s first VA.

There will be activities for children, including Santa Claus and face painting.

Parking will be available at Building 200, Parking Lot 2. For more information, contact Jonathan Barczyk at 207-623-8411, ext. 220.

