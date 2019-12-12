A Firefighter with the Paris Fire Department examines a silver Ford Escape damaged in an accident on Elm Hill Road in Paris on Thursday afternoon. Two vehicles were damaged in the crash. No one could be reached from the Paris Police Department or the Paris Fire Department for comment, but initial scanner traffic indicated that there were injuries in the crash. A section of the road was shut down Thursday afternoon as first responders cleared the scene. The crash was reported around 1 p.m. Jon Bolduc/Sun Journal
