A car is pulled out of Moose Pond Brook near Route 26 in West Paris on Friday. Rescue personnel were in the water searching. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

Rescue personnel are searching a brook off Route 26 in West Paris where a car was submerged Friday morning.

According to reports in the area, the car ended up in Moose Pond Brook. Fire engines, ambulances and boats were rushed to the scene. Divers found no one in the car.

Route 26 was closed during the rescue operation.

This story will be updated.

