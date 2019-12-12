Thursday, Dec. 12
Norway Planning Board – 7 p.m.
West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.
Harrison Selectboard – 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
SAD 17 – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Buckfield Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Otisfield Planning Board – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Otisfield Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Norway Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Oxford Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Hartford Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Sumner Fire Dept. – 6:30 p.m.
