WOODSTOCK — Road, cemetery and tree issues were among the topics addressed at the Dec. 3 Woodstock selectmen’s meeting, according to the unofficial minutes.

Resident Bob McQueeney offered comments on a previously-discussed road issue – the lack of good shoulders on the Cushman and Perkins Valley roads, which had become evident during the rerouting of all traffic from Route 26 to the two roads during an accident scene. McQueeney said that he had just an experience where the lack of shoulders became an issue with two cars meeting during the snow storm. Selectman Shawn Coffin suggested that they at this again in the spring.

On another road topic, the Bacon Bridge on Old County Road is still being researched regarding the best way to replace the culvert. The Maine Department of Transportation has said that the bridge must be posted to 10 tons. This would cause a major problem for school bus traffic in particular, as well as logging trucks and heavy emergency vehicles. Ron Taylor from MDOT will go back to the posted bridge committee to ask if the limit could be raised to 20 tons. In the meantime, the selectmen asked Town Manager Vern Maxfield to contact Caldwell Engineering to ask about installing a box culvert, or a bridge, and the cost and the expected life span of either. Caldwell has prepared a design for a temporary bridge, which town officials have determined would not be practical to do at this time of year, especially with no budget for it.

Rebecca Howard, representing Patriot Renewables, called to ask if the wind company could plow and sand the section of Granite Ledge Road from Turbine Drive to Redding Road. This would give them much quicker access from Turbine Drive to Saunders Road. As it is now, their plow has to travel from Concord Pond Road back around to Route 26, Rt. 219 and Tuell Hill Road to get to Saunders Road. The trip would be reduced from one hour to 10 minutes. The selectmen were agreeable to the request. Patriot will do the work at no cost to the Town of Woodstock and sign a waiver of liability. Signs will be placed at each end stating that this section of road is not town maintained and vehicles will pass at their own risk.

The Cemetery Committee is meeting regularly and has recommended having that six black locust trees in the Lakeside Cemetery removed. There is money available to have the work done and Top Notch Tree Service has agreed to do the work for $6,800. The selectmen supported having the work done. Top Notch will also cut the dead pine tree on the town right of way on Summit Street for the price of $1,600.

The Cemetery Committee is also considering increasing the price of cemetery lots from $150, with optional $100 perpetual care, to $250 for residents and $500 for non-residents, including perpetual care. The selectmen asked Vern to survey neighboring towns to find out what burial lots are costing in their town cemeteries.

A new fence has been installed around the Hamlin’s Gore Cemetery, installed by Jacob Johnston.

Keystone Masonry will provide a price for two stone columns on each side of the walkway at the library. These will replace the stonewall that is in poor shape and that will be in the way when Route 26 is rehabbed in 2021.

McQueeney reported that the Grange Building Ad-Hoc Committee is meeting and will be publicly requesting RFPs for ideas for the use of the building. There will be maintenance needs to work through and other decisions to make before taking a plan to Town Meeting at some point.

The selectmen did an initial review of the 2020 budget proposal and a “wish list” was reviewed. It will be discussed again at the next meeting.

