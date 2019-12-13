Coach: Josh LaPrell (first year)

Conference: WMC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 2-16

Returning athletes: Seniors —Will LaFlamme (forward), Gechi Huang (guard); Sophomores — Michael Stowe (guard), Noah Cyr (forward).

Key losses: Ethan Bosse.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Robbie Kurtz (forward), Eddie Huang (forward), Demetri Gammaitoni (guard); Sophomore — Aaron Thibeault (guard); Freshman — Hank Tallman (guard); Eighth-graders — Marshal Adams (guard), Eli St. Laurent (guard).

What to expect: Two years removed from foregoing a varsity schedule, the Saints continue rebuilding with LaPrell, who was an assistant coach at Bates and Lewiston. The Western Maine Conference schedule is tough, so the Saints will look for continued improvement throughout the season. LaPrell likes the work ethic of his young roster and is excited to see how the group develops in 2019-20.

