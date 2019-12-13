LEWISTON — In November, Central Maine Credit Union donated $2,000 to New Beginnings, an agency with a variety of community-based services meeting the needs of youth in crisis and their families.
Central Maine Federal Credit Union, with locations in Lewiston and Auburn, has served the financial needs of its members for 69 years and actively participates in and supports many organizations within the community.
