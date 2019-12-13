Maine State Police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agents charged three people and seized more than $130,000 worth of drugs this week after a detection dog sniffed out drugs during a traffic stop.

The dog alerted troopers from the Troop E barracks in Bangor that drugs were aboard a northbound vehicle they stopped just south of Bangor on Interstate 95 Wednesday night, according to a news release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

Russell Raye, 34, of Cambridge, a target of an ongoing MDEA investigation, was driving the vehicle and was accompanied by Katherine Scott, 24, of Guilford and Matthew McKusick, 21, of Sangerville, authorities said. Acting on the dog’s alert, troopers searched the vehicle and discovered about 10 grams of cocaine, small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine and just under $2,000 in cash believed to be from the sale of drugs.

MDEA agents, who have been gathering evidence on Raye, joined forces with troopers from the Troop C barracks in Skowhegan to search Raye’s residence on Leavitt Road in Cambridge. Agents and troopers seized almost a pound and a half of suspected heroin, 96 grams of methamphetamine, an additional $24,000 in cash and two firearms from the home.

Raye faces charges of aggravated trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine and cocaine. His bail is set at $250,000. Scott is charged with trafficking in cocaine, and her bail is set at $75,000. McKusick was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possessing methamphetamine, and his bail is set at $75,000.

All were taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

