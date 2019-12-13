FARMINGTON — On Friday, December 13 at 6 PM, Grace Presbyterian Church of Farmington will host a Service of Nine Lessons and Carols. The public service will consist of nine brief Scripture readings by Pastor Micah Bickford, covering the story of redemption. Each will be followed with simple congregational singing of Advent or Christmas hymns. Everyone who would like is invited to join in the singing.

The tradition of Nine Lessons and Carols originated in Cornwall England’s Anglican churches in the late 19th Century. It was intended to replace the practice of caroling outside the homes of parishioners and as a means of attracting male congregants to leave the pubs earlier on Christmas Eve.

Today, Lessons and Carols is most associated with King’s College Chapel at Cambridge which has held the service annually since 1918. The festival has since been taken up by a great many of the various Christian denominations.

Grace Presbyterian’s service will be held in the lower level hall of the Historical Society’s North Church on 118 High St., the road directly behind the courthouse. There will be no admission charge or offering taken. Free refreshments will be served after the service.

Please come as you are and experience once again the true spirit of Christmas!

