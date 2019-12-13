EAST WILTON — WMCA’s annual Operation Santa Claus is in full swing, and our elves are working hard to make certain that children in Franklin County have gifts to open on Christmas, who may otherwise go without. This program has been successful entirely on support from our community. We would like to send out a heartfelt thank you everyone who has made donations to support Operation Santa thus far. This includes cash donations, gifts, filling tags from giving tree sites along with the area businesses that set up the trees for WMCA’s Operation Santa Claus along with the volunteers who donate their time.

Giving Tree Sites include: The White Elephant, Our Village Market, Medulla Har & Nail Salon, United Way of the Tri Valley Area, St Rose of Lima, St Joseph’s Rectory, TD Bank, Bangor Savings Bank, Franklin Savings Bank, The Sensi Side, University of Maine Bookstore, Sweatt Winter, Town of Farmington, Town of Jay, Touch of Class, Verso Paper Mill, Fitness Sylz, Calzolaio Pasta Company, The Dollar General (Wilton), and Wal-Mart (Farmington).

Cash/Gift Donors so far: United Bikers of Maine, Western Maine ATV Club, Kenneth and Nancy Walters, Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry, Lois Greenleaf, Ann Allison, Drew Allison, and Kyes Insurance.

Our program needs gifts for all ages, and anyone can drop off new, unwrapped toys or bring cash donations to WMCA’s Service Center M-F from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 20B Church Street, East Wilton . Cash donations can also be made on our Facebook page or mailed to: WMCA Operation Santa Claus, PO Box 200, East Wilton, ME 04234

