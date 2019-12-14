FARMINGTON – Terry A. Smith, 78, of North Jay passed away Dec. 10, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. He was born Nov. 15, 1941, the son of Roderick K and Thelma G, Smith. He was a graduate of Wilton Academy in Wilton.

He married Priscilla Lothrop of Wilton in 1960. He was employed at International Paper Company in Jay for over 38 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of IP Quarter Century Club.

Terry enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends spending time at his camp in Eustis.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Priscilla of North Jay; son Christopher and his wife Lin, of Richmond, son Roderick, of Eustis; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

A private family burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

