AUBURN – Loved and beloved person, friend, husband, father, brother and son, passed into the Great Beyond, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.Michael was born July 8, 1959 in Jersey City N.J. to Marie and Michael Pape, growing up in Lakewood, N.J. with his family, extended family and a large group of friends.Upon completing high school he enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Army. After years of service, Michael moved to Florida, and trained as a chef at the St Augustine Culinary Academy.Michael was an avid fisherman, pulling Pompano and Whiting from the surf. In Maine he enjoyed the woods; walking, sitting quietly and “hunting”, never firing a shot.Music was always playing and he went out of his way to hear and dance to live music.His passion encompassed food. He loved growing/raising, preparing and sharing food. Good food, fine food, comfort food, it was very important to him, his kitchen was his “happy place”. Gathered around the table, he served his family a dinner meal almost every night, a beautiful tradition.Michael is survived by that family. His devoted wife of 20 years, Rebecca, will greatly miss her best friend; his three blessings-their three sons, Alexander Thomas, Aaron Nicholas, and Andrew Michael, will continue, with help of loving family, to grow into the fine young men, of which Michael was so very proud; his talented brother, Mark Pape, and his loving sister, Michele Kansler-Markese; and his graceful mother, Marie (Paterson) Pape of New Jersey will grieve, comforted by their kindhearted families.Michael was preceded in death by his treasured sister, Patricia Pavliv Kelly; and his father and name sake, Michael T. Pape Sr. “Sonny”.Through his critical illness Michael received excellent, compassionate care at CMMC. The Androscoggin Hospice House offered him comfort and gave his family the gift of love and kindness to navigate the grief of his loss. A ceremony of remembrance will betide in the future with appreciation for Funeral Alternatives. We are grateful to have known and loved him. Rest in peace Michael, my Miguel, Dad, Pops, Spike, MTP, Mike, Michael Thomas Pape, Love. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Shepard Food Bank. The donation will help feed many people, truly Michael’s favorite thing.

« Previous