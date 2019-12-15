BURLINGTON, Vt. – Wayne F. Spear was born March 9, 1935 to Everett and Matilda Spear of Chelsea, Vt. He was the youngest of four children.

His siblings and their spouses have all predeceased him, brother Roger (Jenny), brother Merlin (Nancy), and sister Reba (George).

He is survived by his two sons, Timothy and his wife Christina of Burlington, Vt. and Thomas and his wife Mary of Lewiston; as well as many nieces and nephews.

After moving to Burlington Wayne met and married Beverly Hatch, the love of his life, in 1964. Mom predeceased Dad in November 2003.

Dad lived a full active life. He served in the U.S.` Army for two years in his younger days, and after several general jobs, he made his career at IBM in the Maintenance Dept. for over 20 years. Wayne was a 32 Degree active Mason, as well as a Shriner in the Burlington Cellarsaver unit. Dad also enjoyed camping with his friends and family, as well as hunting and fishing. He taught us many important lessons, some more by example than by words. He worked hard to provide for his family, while also enjoying times of rest and relaxation.

Dad was very involved in Masonic activities throughout his life. We have fond memories of the family activities we enjoyed together that went along with Dad’s Masonic service. Wayne and Beverly raised their family in faith at the First United Methodist Church.

Sadly, in his later years, he suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease. He was still active, but just in a different way. Thankfully, he enjoyed his active life until just a few days before his death.

We are impressed that our Dad, who was raised on a small family farm in the small town of Chelsea, made such a big impression on those around him. While he had only a high school education, he had practical wisdom. It showed during his years at IBM – several times he received incentives for suggestions that improved the maintenance program in his department.

We wish to thank Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex, Vt. for making Dad (and Ann, his companion for the last 15 years) part of their family. It is very rewarding to us to know that Dad was very involved with his new community even when his Alzheimer’s was continuing to take its toll.

We are also thankful to the Bayada Hospice care team. They were extremely helpful during the last week of Dad’s life. Dad’s final resting place will be alongside Mom at the Vermont Veteran’s Cemetery in Randolph Center, Vt.

While we cannot adequately convey who our Dad was in just a few words, we hope our efforts to do so have helped to give you a small glimpse of the man we fondly call “Dad”.

Though pets weren’t a huge part of our growing up, later in life Dad always seemed to connect with the pets owned by family members. He would be pleased to have had donations made in his memory.

Donations can be made in Wayne’s memory to:

Responsible Pet Care

9 Lower Swallow Rd.

South Paris, ME

responsiblepetcare.org

« Previous