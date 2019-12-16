RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1960 will meet for luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Gatch’s Restaurant. All spouses and guests are welcome. For information, call Jeanne at 207-364-8841.
AUBURN — The Edward Little High School Class of 1951 will hold its monthly luncheon at the Village Inn at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
