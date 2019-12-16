Abigail Hewes signs with Bentley College

FRYEBURG — Abigail Hewes, a senior at Fryeburg Academy, has signed to attend Bentley College in Waltham, Mass. Hewes’ merit and athletic scholarship from the college will cover one-half of her tuition for all four years. She will begin her freshman year at Bentley after graduating next spring and will join her brother Ryan Hewes, who is currently a sophomore at the college.

During the signing, Hewes’ parents, Harry and Kirsten Hewes were in attendance, along with Fryeburg Academy’s athletic director, Sue Thurston.

Area students offer presentations at Lasell University

NEWTON, Mass. — Lasell University held its Fall Connected Learning Symposium on Dec. 10.

Sarah Walton, a Mechanic Falls resident, presented “Assessment, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Labral Tears: SLAP Lesions.”

Samantha Grandahl, a North Monmouth resident, presented “Studio1851: Our Journey and Collaboration.”

The biannual symposium offers Lasell University students of all majors and class years to showcase work directly reflective of the institution’s curricular foundation, Connected Learning. Students share presentations, exhibits, visual art, performances and more that demonstrate industry applications of their work.