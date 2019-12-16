Thursday, Dec. 19
Norway Planning Board – 7 p.m.
West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.
Harrison Selectboard – 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Paris Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Hebron Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Waterford Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
