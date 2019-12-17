LITCHFIELD – Stephen M. Bichrest Jr., 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Litchfield on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, with his family by his side. Steve was born in Lewiston on Jan. 23, 1940, the son of Stephen M. and Claire (Nadeau) Bichrest Sr.He was educated in Lisbon Falls schools and was married on Nov. 21, 1959 to Sheila C. Russell. He was custodian/supervisor at Bowdoin College for 20+ years. He retired from Crosman Funeral Home in 1998 and moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C. where he enjoyed many happy years with his wife. He is survived by his wife Sheila of 60 years; his five children, Vicki and George Janosco Sr., William Bichrest, Linwood (Woody) and Laura Bichrest, Stephanie and Kelley MacWhinnie, and Karen Libby; his seven grandchildren, George Janosco Jr., Kevin Janosco, Derek Bichrest, Brandon Bichrest, Dillon Pesce, Garrett Crowley, and Shayla Pesce; seven great-grandchildren, his sister Joan Karkos and brother Marcel Bichrest. Steve was predeceased by his parents.You are invited to offer condolnces and pay tribute to Steve’s life by visiting his guest book at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com Visitation will be at Crosman Funeral Home Wednesday Dec. 18, from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 67 Frost Hill Ave. Lisbon, Falls. A private Committal will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls 353-4951.In lieu of flowers, it would be greatly appreciated if you would please bring donations, in the form of gift cards to be placed in the basket at the funeral home during visitation to be handed out to children and families at The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital this holiday season in his memory

