BELFAST — A forensic psychologist employed by Maine state government testified Tuesday that Sharon Carrillo exhibited multiple “risk factors” for falsely confessing to participating in the physical abuse that caused the death of her 10-year-old daughter, Marissa Kennedy.

Carrillo’s defense attorneys called Dr. Sarah Miller to the stand as the now eight-day-long murder trial draws to a close. Prosecutors and Carrillo’s attorneys are expected to deliver their closing arguments Tuesday afternoon before jurors begin deliberations on the Stockton Springs woman’s culpability in the horrific abuse inflicted upon by Marissa during the final months of her life.

Miller interviewed Carrillo for more than six hours as part of the psychological evaluations requested by prosecutors. But in the end, it was Carrillo’s defense attorneys who called upon her to testify about how their client’s low intellect, experiences of domestic abuse and susceptibility to persuasion may have led her to falsely make the recorded confessions played during the trial.

“I’m very confident that the risk factors are there,” Miller said. “What I can’t do is say whether or not it actually is a false confession. That is outside of my purview.”

That will be the key question jurors must answer as they decide whether Sharon Carrillo should be found guilty of “depraved indifference murder” or perhaps a lesser crime in her daughter’s death. Carrillo’s now-estranged husband, Julio Carrillo, was sentenced in August to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering Marissa.

Jurors heard or watched more than six hours of police interviews with Sharon Carrillo during which she gradually acknowledged — in response to persistent prodding from state police detectives — participating in her daughter’s abuse. Marissa died in February 2018 of what Maine state chief medical examiner Dr. Mark Flomenbaum determined was “battered child syndrome” caused by new and old injuries sustained during months of abuse.

Carrillo’s legal team has argued that she gave false confessions in part out of fear of her abusive husband and because her low intellect — with an IQ of roughly 70 — made her vulnerable to pressure or persuasion.

Earlier Tuesday, jurors heard from a caseworker with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ child protective services program who looked into concerns that Marissa was missing school and might be abused.

Shannon Meadows testified that her office had received several reports regarding the Carrillo family while they were living in Bangor. Neighbors, a housekeeper and school personnel had expressed concerns about Marissa’s well-being.

Meadows tried to interview Marissa privately at school in June 2017, but the girl said she didn’t feel comfortable without her parents present. The caseworker later interviewed Sharon and Julio Carrillo separately at home, both of whom denied any abuse in the home.

Ultimately, Meadows made a referral for the Carrillos to receive services from another local provider. But Meadows said she closed out the 35-day investigation period — which is the standard length for such investigations — with concerns about whether Marissa was being medicated for reported misbehavior, about the reports of yelling and screaming at the household and about Julio Carrillo’s “controlling” behavior.

“He was reported to be the aggressor in the police reports but when the police arrived, he would say it was Marissa or Sharon having outbursts,” Meadows said.

