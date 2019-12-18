ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H youth development program staff were recently honored by the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents (NAE4-HA) as Northeast regional and national winners of the Diversity & Inclusion: Expanding the 4-H Audience Award and the Excellence in After School Programming Award.

UMaine Extension staff honored at the NAE4-HA conference, held Nov. 7 in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, were Extension 4-H professor Kristy Ouellette of Litchfield; Extension 4-H assistant professor Mitchell Mason of Portland; Extension 4-H Community Central program coordinator Laura Personette of Topsham; Extension 4-H science professional Sarah Sparks of New Gloucester; and community partners Lewiston Housing Authority, Lewiston 21st Century Learning Program at McMahon School and Portland Housing Authority.

The Diversity & Inclusion award recognizes outstanding effort and accomplishments in achieving and sustaining diversity in the NAE4-HA organization, programs, and/or audiences.

The Excellence in After School Programming Award encourages and recognizes exceptional work in 4-H after school programming by NAE4-HA members.

The NAE4-HA is dedicated to promoting, strengthening, enhancing and advocating for the 4-H youth development profession. For more information about UMaine Extension 4-H, contact 207.581.3188; [email protected].

