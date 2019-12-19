Local power trio Continental Shakedown will play a “Pre-Christmas Shakedown” at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Mill House Pub in Mechanic Falls. Then the band brings its eclectic mix of classic rock, blues, and improv to Gritty’s in Auburn at 8 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 21. Both shows have no cover charge. Continental Shakedown is, from left, Charlie Bradburry, Steve Kaulback, and Ken Goodman.
