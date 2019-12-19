Guitarist Chris Floyd will play from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. Born into a musical family, Floyd began playing guitar when he was 9 years old. By 10, he was playing on stage in his family’s band. With music spanning classic rock, country, blues, and bluegrass, he began a solo career – while also playing in several bands. There is no cover charge. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.

