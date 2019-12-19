Shiny Objects will play at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at at Mixers in Sabattus. The band plays upbeat, danceable and fun music from the 70’s through today. They deliver male and female vocals, keyboards and great harmonies along with professional PA, lights and more. Band members are Derek Ayer (lead guitar/lead vocals/bass/backing vocals), Judy Jolicoeur (lead vocals/keyboards/rhythm guitar/backing vocals), Frank Nava (lead vocals/bass/backing vocals), and Dave Lydan (twirly sticks and make-you-dance drums). There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

