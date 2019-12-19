Lie to Me will rock at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Mixers in Sabattus. The band is made up of all teens ranging in age from 15 to 17 and they play rock, hard rock, classic rock, and alternative rock – from Johnny Cash to Metallica to Skynyrd to Toto to Tool and everything in between. Band members are Benjamin Daigneault (vocals), Jordyn Johnson (vocals), Joshua Chessey (lead guitar), AJ McMahon (bass), and Damon Dewitt (drums). There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
