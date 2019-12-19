FARMINGTON — Sandy River Players, a community theater group based in Farmington, has announced the first production of 2020: Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.” The show runs from Thursday to Sunday, Jan. 16 to 19, at Emery Community Arts Center and marks the beginning of SRP’s 50th year.

“And Then There Were None” was first published as a novel by Agatha Christie in 1939 and dramatized for the stage in 1943. It is the world’s best selling mystery and one of the best selling novels of all time. The story follows 10 strangers who receive a mysterious invitation to a solitary mansion on an island off the coast of Britain. While on the island, they are tormented by a haunting nursery rhyme and 10 little figurines that seem to signal the death of each guest in turn. Can they discover the murderer and get off the island before it’s too late?

“I’m really looking forward to sharing this classic murder mystery with the community and see the reactions of the audience as they try to figure out ‘whodunit’,” said Karen West, director and SRP board member. “This is actually the third time SRP is producing this show and it has historical significance for us as we enter our 50th anniversary: It was one of the first shows the group produced back in 1969! I’m so excited to be a part of this and to honor the memory of that first group of dedicated community performers and volunteers who helped get SRP where it is today.”

The cast of 11 characters includes Franklin County locals, SRP alums and new faces, and a few with international backgrounds. “This really is a community show,” said West.

The performances on Jan. 16 to 18 begin at 7 p.m. and on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. Emery Community Arts Center is on the UMF campus, 111 South St. The performance on Saturday, Jan. 18, will be followed by a 50th Anniversary Gala at Emery Community Arts Center. The gala will begin at 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public; no RSVP required. More information will be available soon.

Tickets are $14 for general admission and $11 for seniors and students and will be available at the box office for each performance. Advance tickets are on sale at Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers and through the SRP reservation line at 207-779-7884. All ticket sales are final.

Sandy River Players is a nonprofit community theater organization founded in 1969. They have been producing theater and music in the Farmington area, including plays, one acts, musicals and variety shows. The 2019-2020 season includes”And Then There Were None” in January and “Mamma Mia” in April.

For more information, visit sandyriverplayers.org, www.facebook.com/sandyriverplayers or contact Karen West at 207-491-0435 or [email protected]

