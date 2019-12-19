AUBURN – Jeffrey P. Larimer passed away at Hospice House in Auburn, Maine, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was born on Oct. 22, 1951, in Worcester, Mass. He grew up in New Jersey before attending Penn State University receiving a bachelor’s degree in architecture. He moved to Maine in 1989.Jeff was hired at Harriman on Nov. 17, 1997, as an architect for the Education Studio. Jeff excelled in this role growing in his leadership and building a strong and wide network of clients around the State of Maine. Jeff became a principal at Harriman on Feb. 1, 2007. Jeff’s was instrumental in growing Harriman’s school design portfolio and establishing Harriman as a regional/national leader in educational facilities. Jeff helped to envision the new Edward Little High School and was always the “Go To” person when it came to following the State Department of Education design processes and procedures. Jeff developed a strong and dedicated design team and built enduring friendships in his time at Harriman. Jeff retired on Dec. 31, 2018.He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tamra, and his two sons, John and Matthew.

