MEXICO – Conrad Bellegarde, 86, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Provencher Lane in Mexico.

Born in Lewiston, Maine, on May 17, 1933, he was a son of Cyrille and Grace (Tanguay) Bellegarde. He attended Rumford Schools. Conrad served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for the State of Maine Highway Department as a loader operator.

Conrad was a communicant of The Parish of the Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church; he was member of the Napoleon Ouellette Post #24 American Legion, Robert Shand Post #1641 VFW, LeParesseux Snowshoe Club, Mexico Historical Society. He was The Volunteer of The Year for the Town of Mexico in 2006. Conrad loved fishing, camping and spending the holidays with family, western movies, Memorial Day and Veterans Day were very important to him. He was known as a jokester, especially with waitresses. He was known for his impeccable lawn care and being the Jack of All Trades.

He was married in Mexico, Maine, on Oct. 18, 1958, to Lois Merrill who survives of Mexico. Other survivors include a son, Charles “Chuck” Bellegarde and his significant other Tylene Scott; daughters, Theresa Griffin and her husband Robert Sr. of South Carolina, Lisa Molina and her husband, Ronnie, of Standish, Maine; grandchildren, Keith Blodgett, Karra Walsh, Robert Griffin Jr., Orrin Griffin, Cecilia Stevens, Lindsay Barker, Alex Rich, Matraca Bellegarde, Jacob Bellegarde; 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Mary Jane Gauvin of Massachusetts; brothers, Roland and his wife, Mary Ann, of Rumford, Fern of Rumford, Lionel and his wife Gloria of Virginia, Reggie of Rumford and Noel “Pete” of Dixfield and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Tracy Bellegarde, siblings, Theresa Prevost, Gene Bellegarde, Georgette Holmquist, Francis Gallant and Norman Bellegarde.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta, Maine. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

