SCARBOROUGH – Mary J. Smith, 87, of West Paris, passed away December 17, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice Center in Scarborough. She had been in failing health for several years. Mary was born on November 27, 1932, the daughter of Charles C. and Marion (Bean) Kimball, attended local schools and was very proud to receive her GED from Telstar High School.

She loved being outside in the warm months enjoying everything around her, flowers, birds, cats, dogs and especially her family. She was a very caring person. She helped her best friend, Nede, through some really tough times. She also enjoyed helping to harvest the family vegetable garden.

Mary is survived by her son, Terrance Davis and his wife, Diane, and grandson, Joshua Davis; brother, Paul Kimball and sisters, Geneva Pelletier (Larry) and Flossie Bernier (Andre`); she was predeceased by her parents; her latest husband, Roger Smith and a brother, Dale Kimball.

Graveside services will be held in the Spring at the East Bethel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.

