GREENE – Merrill R.Peabody “Doc”, 78, passed away peacefully at St. .Mary’s Regional Hospital with his son by his side on Dec. 8, 2019.

Born July 30,1941, son of Allie E. and Rowena (Greenleaf )Peabody.

Merrill (Doc) attended Lewiston schools and graduated from Lewiston HIgh school in 1960. He married Janice (Whalen )Peabody of Auburn on June 24,1961.

Merrill worked at Bell Manufacturing in Lewiston Maine as a Label designer until the late 1990s.

Merrill enjoyed playing and coaching sports over the years ie: baseball ,softball, bowling, being outdoors in nature. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.

Besides his parents Merrill was predeceased by his brother Robert and Wife Bert Peabody of Bath, brother Ronald Peabody of Bremen.

Merrill is survived by his wife Janice Whalen Peabody, son Rick Peabody and wife Belinda (Gilbert) Peabody , two grandchildren Allen and Abbey Peabody . Also Ronald Peabody’s wife Jane.

There will be a graveside service in the spring at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn Maine. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In Lieu of flowers ,memorial contributions can be sent to the DFD Russell Medical Centers 180Churchill Road Leeds Maine.

