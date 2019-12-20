RUMFORD – Joseph Richard Shea, 90, formerly of Rumford most of his life, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The Hearth at Glastonbury in Glastonbury, CT. Born November 9, 1929 in Rumford, Maine to Joseph Ronald Shea and Laura Shea. Dick graduated from Stephen’s High School in 1947, getting 7 varsity letters in football, baseball, and basketball. He went into Oxford Paper Company in 1947, then joined the Navy in 1948, where he served 4 years; 3 years aboard the USS Green 711, and the last year aboard the USS Sierra. Dick came back to Oxford Paper Company in 1953. He worked in the stockroom for 12 years, the Color Plant for 26 years and was the Color Plant Operator on machine 15. Dick served on the Rumford School Board for 3 years and volunteered many years donating his blood for the Red Cross. He later worked for the Red Cross during their blood drives when he could no longer give blood. Dick married Barbara Gamble on July 30th, 1955. He was predeceased by his parents, his step mother Charlotte Dalton Shea, his wife, and his siblings, William Shea, Agnes Serafin, and Jack Dalton. Dick is survived by his 3 children, Kathleen Shea of Rumford, Timothy Shea and his wife Brenda of Brunswick, Me., and Cynthia Jergel and her husband Robert of South Glastonbury, CT. Dick has 3 grandsons, Patrick and Ryan Jergel of Brooklyn, NY, and Cullen Shea of Brunswick, ME. Dick was an avid supporter of sports his whole life. He loved the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He even has a brick with his name on it in the entryway of Fenway Park courtesy of his kids! He organized the Men’s Softball League in town and was president of the League for 10 plus years. He was well known as one of the best lefty fast pitch throwers of his day with his signature figure 8 wind-up and delivery. He pitched in that league until he was 58 years old and even threw a no hitter well into his 50’s! He also organized the Women’s Softball League and coached his oldest daughter’s team when he retired from playing himself. He was the first Vice President, or Co-organizer, of the Booster Club for Rumford Schools. He remained an active Booster member for many years. Dick was the Assistant Director of the Independent Employees Association, which was an independent Union formed to represent the paper mill. He was one of the originators in forming the Union to represent the laborers. He served on the executive committee for local 900 for several years. Dick was a past trustee of the American Legion and was a member for decades. He was also a House Committee member for the Elks Lodge # 862, and the Knights of Columbus. Dick retired from Boise Cascade in 1991 after 44 years of employment. He enjoyed traveling to California, Florida, Missouri, and Prince Edward Island with close friends. He also enjoyed playing golf in his retirement at Oakdale Country Club and traveling to courses throughout Maine with his Tuesday players. Dick and his wife Barbara spent some of their winters in Englewood, Florida which they enjoyed very much. Dick spent the last year and a half living with his youngest daughter in South Glastonbury, CT. He loved his home town of Rumford, and all the people that he shared his life with there. He was loved by everyone that knew him, whether they had known him for most of his life or just a short time. He will be remembered for his quick wit and his always smiling face. He was one of a kind. Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St John Church in Rumford at a later date. Interment in the spring will be at St. John Cemetery, Rumford. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine 04276In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Parish of the Holy Savior, 7 Brown Street, Mexico, Maine 04257 in his memory.

