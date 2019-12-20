LEWISTON – Ronald Campbell, 77, resident of Lewiston and raised and educated in Lisbon, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Auburn, Maine, and served in the U.S. Army. Ronald married Nancy Poulin in 1966. He worked at BIW for 38 years as a planning tech before retiring in 2005.

He had a great love for God and his family. Ron had a God given talent for making and fixing things and a desire to help wherever needed. His favorite hobbies were crafting, building bird houses, fishing and kayaking with friends.

Up until his illness, he was very active at East Auburn Baptist Church and loved his church family. Helping the needy was an important part of his life.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Nancy, son, Trevor and his wife, Teri, grandchildren, Courtney and her husband, Corey, Gage and Levi, great-grandchildren, Sophia and Ellianna, his sisters, Gwen and Glenys and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ron was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Barbara Hunnewell and sister Sandra and her husband Billie White.

The family would like to thank the staff at CMMC, long time PCP Richard Kappelmann MD, his Oncologist, and all others who provided care.

A celebration of life will be held at East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave, Auburn, Maine, on Jan. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., with reception following service. Burial will be held at V.A. cemetery at a later date in the Spring.

Arrangements provided by Affordable Cremation Solution LLC. Online condolences at www.facebook.com/AffordableCremationSoluton/

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

« Previous