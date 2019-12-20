AUBURN – Mary E. Camire, 88, of Auburn peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Hospice House in Auburn surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Auburn on Jan. 5, 1931, a daughter of the late Chester and Eva (Allen) McNally. She grew up in Auburn and attended local schools there.

On Sept. 5, 1952, she married Joseph R.L. Camire and they started a family together. During that time she worked for various manufacturing companies. Mary will always be remembered for her love of playing Beano, going to casinos and was an avid reader. Mary was very proud of her appearance to people. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her children, Jackie Moncey and her husband John of Brooksville, Fla., Leo Camire and his wife Anna of Andover, Ginny Camire and her husband Keith Madore of Monmouth, Rosemary Knight and her husband Bob of Auburn, Melody Camire of Lewiston and Karen Camire and her husband Tim Pelletier of Lewiston. She also leaves behind her two siblings, Annabelle Lovering and William McNally and his wife Ann along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph as well as her six siblings; Phyllis, Chester, Howard, Harry, Ida and Carol.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of both The Chapman House and the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.

Visitation will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Thursday December 26, 2019 from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn alongside her husband. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Mary’s honor to: The Chapman House Activity Fund

41 Pleasant St.

Auburn, ME 04210

