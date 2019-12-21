SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Maurice J. “Bill” Belleville passed peacefully at The Auberge in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Dec. 16, 2019, at 82 years old. Born on Feb. 25, 1937, to Valdor and Adrienne Belleville in Lewiston, Maine, Bill was raised playing hockey, a passion that stayed with him his entire life.

He graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Psychology on the GI Bill and began his career as an officer in the US Army. Shortly after, he met and married the love of his life, Chloe Belleville. The two traveled extensively over Bill’s 20-plus years in the Army, including Germany, one of their favorite places. He bravely served two tours in Vietnam. Once back in the United States, Bill and Chloe proudly adopted their two daughters, Michelle and Catherine. Bill retired from the military as a Lieutenant Colonel, earning several medals and commendations over his distinguished career, including two Legion of Merit Awards and two Bronze Stars.

Bill completed his master’s degree and went on to serve as a well-known and respected computer programming and data processing engineer for city and local governments in Kansas, Wisconsin and Florida, where he and Chloe eventually retired and lived for over twenty years. Bill was a proud parishioner of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee. He was a dedicated daily tennis player up until his 80s, starting every morning on the courts with “The Golden Boys.”

Bill was well known for his quiet wit, quick conversation, and charm. He was a generous man to everyone around him, a loving husband to his wife, a proud father of his daughters, and a doting grandfather to a grandson he adored.

He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Chloe. He leaves behind his two daughters Michelle (Tim) Callahan and his much-loved grandson Kevin of Liverpool, N.Y., and Catherine (Josh) Hartmann of Mesa, Ariz., who was his loyal caregiver over the last year.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Thursday, January 2, at 10 a.m. Bill will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinsons.org or Hospice of the Valley at www.hov.org.

